Private Capital Group LLC Sells 13,248 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,248 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

