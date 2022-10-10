Private Capital Group LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,718,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after buying an additional 208,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $90.90. 56,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $108.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

