Private Capital Group LLC Sells 47,160 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,160 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $147.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

