Private Capital Group LLC Sells 50,492 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,492 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.35. 927,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366,736. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.