Private Capital Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.00. 136,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,800. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

