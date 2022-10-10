Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $142.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $123.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGR. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NYSE:PGR opened at $121.96 on Friday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

