ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.33

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 85613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 634,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at $6,405,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at $6,303,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

