Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,576 ($19.04) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price target on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,655.60 ($20.00).

LON PRU opened at GBX 923 ($11.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £25.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,251.22. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 850.20 ($10.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($18.32). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 943.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 990.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

