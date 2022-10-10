Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:PUM traded down €2.56 ($2.61) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €47.56 ($48.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. Puma has a 1 year low of €45.64 ($46.57) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.85.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

