QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0146 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $2,621.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is https://reddit.com/r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. QuadrantProtocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 415,437,335.1100229 in circulation. The last known price of QuadrantProtocol is 0.0144824 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $34.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.quadrantprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.