QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $96.73 million and $136,478.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,242.44 or 0.99987634 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003475 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063512 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022774 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124655 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $138,901.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

