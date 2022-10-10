Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 18,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,869,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of research firms have commented on QRTEA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $798.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after buying an additional 171,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,918 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

