R.P. Boggs & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

R.P. Boggs & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Custom Truck One Source comprises about 5.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,450 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

NYSE CTOS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,744. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.49. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

