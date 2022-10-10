R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 247 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

R.P. Boggs & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 7.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,043,000 after buying an additional 441,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.25. 53,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,983. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.27.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

