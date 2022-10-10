Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $564,224.56 and $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00275994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00134761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00750162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00598027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00255664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,757,569,156 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @rvnclassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Ravencoin Classic has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 11,756,128,295.796467 in circulation. The last known price of Ravencoin Classic is 0.00004957 USD and is down -13.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $19,115.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ravencoinclassic.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.