Raymond James Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $123.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

