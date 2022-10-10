Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.61. 57,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,300. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

