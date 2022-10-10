Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.61. 57,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,300. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
