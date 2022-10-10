Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $57.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RETA opened at $23.78 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

