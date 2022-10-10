Redacted (BTRFLY) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Redacted (BTRFLY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Redacted token can now be purchased for $205.21 or 0.01070911 BTC on major exchanges. Redacted has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $12,103.00 worth of Redacted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redacted has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,164.64 or 1.00012350 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003478 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022600 BTC.

About Redacted

BTRFLY is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2021. Redacted’s total supply is 44,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,189 tokens. Redacted’s official Twitter account is @redactedcartel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Redacted’s official website is www.redactedcartel.xyz.

Buying and Selling Redacted

According to CryptoCompare, “Redacted (BTRFLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Redacted has a current supply of 44,189.88397952 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Redacted is 215.03764144 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,678.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.redactedcartel.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redacted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redacted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redacted using one of the exchanges listed above.

