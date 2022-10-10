Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $6.50

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Redfin to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut Redfin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $563.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.95. Redfin has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Redfin will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $3,168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 457,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

