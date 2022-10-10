Reik & CO. LLC Has $7.97 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises about 2.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,423. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.