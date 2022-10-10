Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNO traded up €1.43 ($1.46) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €30.68 ($31.31). 2,489,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($102.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.36 and its 200-day moving average is €26.00.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

