Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,520 at Barclays

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,975 ($48.03) to GBX 3,520 ($42.53) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LON RSW opened at GBX 3,540 ($42.77) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,777.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,898.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,370 ($40.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,360 ($64.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2,145.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

