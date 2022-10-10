Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,186. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,272,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, RDST Capital LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $14,745,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

