Reviewing Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Opthea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Opthea alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Opthea and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Opthea presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 396.97%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,404.37%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Opthea.

This table compares Opthea and Aptose Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $90,000.00 3,099.56 -$92.82 million N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.63) -0.91

Aptose Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opthea.

Volatility & Risk

Opthea has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A -81.36% -72.78%

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Opthea on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opthea

(Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.