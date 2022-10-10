Reviewing RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) & Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RadNet and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get RadNet alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclarion has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.87%. Given Aclarion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than RadNet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 1.71% 4.70% 0.86% Aclarion N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares RadNet and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

69.4% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RadNet and Aclarion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.32 billion 0.81 $24.73 million $0.41 46.32 Aclarion $60,000.00 114.72 -$4.95 million N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Summary

RadNet beats Aclarion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadNet

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of images in the field of mammography, as well as AI solutions for lung and prostate cancer. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed 347 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Aclarion

(Get Rating)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.