Reviewing Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) & Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunocore has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Immunocore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -39.37% -35.11% Immunocore -144.22% -52.50% -30.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenaya Therapeutics and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immunocore 0 0 8 0 3.00

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 937.74%. Immunocore has a consensus price target of $73.86, suggesting a potential upside of 62.29%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunocore.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Immunocore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.72 million ($2.75) -0.96 Immunocore $35.80 million 55.90 -$180.86 million ($2.81) -16.20

Tenaya Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaya Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Immunocore on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM). It is also developing TN-401, an AAV-based gene therapy that addresses genetic arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (gARVC) caused by plakophilin 2 (PKP2) gene mutations; an AAV-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame (DWORF) gene in the heart for DCM; and Reprogramming program, an AAV-based approach for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Immunocore

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.