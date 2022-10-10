Revomon Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $55,816.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Revomon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Revomon Token Profile

Revomon launched on April 1st, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,158,360 tokens. Revomon’s official message board is revomon.medium.com. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @revomonvr?s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revomon’s official website is revomon.io.

Revomon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon (REVO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Revomon has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,810,137 in circulation. The last known price of Revomon is 0.04964586 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $51,309.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revomon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars.

