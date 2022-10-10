REVV (REVV) Price Down 6.1% This Week

REVV (REVV) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. REVV has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $608,430.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One REVV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official Twitter account is @revv_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The Reddit community for REVV is https://reddit.com/r/revv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. REVV’s official website is www.revvmotorsport.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “REVV (REVV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. REVV has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 278,270,642.27439255 in circulation. The last known price of REVV is 0.01656604 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $504,692.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revvmotorsport.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.