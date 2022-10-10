Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.74. 108,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

