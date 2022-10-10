Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.6% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.75. The stock had a trading volume of 149,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.76.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.