Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 836,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,144,449. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.