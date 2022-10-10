Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWM traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,379,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

