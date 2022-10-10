Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.93. The company had a trading volume of 59,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,429. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

