Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTIS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.48. 13,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.30. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

