Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNMBY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $30.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall ( OTCMKTS:RNMBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

