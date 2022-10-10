RioDeFi Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $837,947.40 and approximately $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi’s launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. The official message board for RioDeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial. RioDeFi’s official website is riochain.io.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a cryptocurrency . RioDeFi has a current supply of 318,019,580 with 301,550,837.89 in circulation. The last known price of RioDeFi is 0.00786079 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $757,174.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://riochain.io/.”

