Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Rivetz (RVT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $14,214.71 and approximately $29.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is https://reddit.com/r/rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz (RVT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rivetz has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 26,244,468.18 in circulation. The last known price of Rivetz is 0.00053994 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rivetz.com/.”

