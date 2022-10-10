Ronin (RON) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Ronin (RON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Ronin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Ronin has a total market capitalization of $36.72 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Ronin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ronin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003172 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ronin Coin Profile

Ronin launched on January 27th, 2022. Ronin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,339,298 coins. Ronin’s official website is bridge.roninchain.com. Ronin’s official Twitter account is @skymavishq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ronin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ronin (RON) is a cryptocurrency . Ronin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ronin is 0.25501447 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $918,207.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bridge.roninchain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ronin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ronin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ronin using one of the exchanges listed above.

