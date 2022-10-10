Sageworth Trust Co Acquires 3,981 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 150,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 343,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

