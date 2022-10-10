Sageworth Trust Co Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,386 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $20,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,695,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 129,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,206. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26.

