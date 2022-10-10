Sageworth Trust Co Has $347,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 8,007.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

