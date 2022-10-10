Sageworth Trust Co Invests $132,000 in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after buying an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,016. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $91.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

