Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $279,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,010 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in American Express by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 113,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.88.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

