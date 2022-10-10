Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires 21 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on WTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

WTM stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,321.00. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,320.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,227.05. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,397.60.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

