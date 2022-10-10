Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 120,333 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 20.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Starbucks by 18.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 256,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.05. 350,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

