Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.7 %

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.