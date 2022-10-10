Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Lowers Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Workiva were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 130.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of WK traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

