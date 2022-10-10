Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $419,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 188,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 109,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,005,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.