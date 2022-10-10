Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.23. 21,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,458. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.
